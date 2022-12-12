Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has won a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for Best Patient Communication Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005717/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This is the third consecutive year that Weave has won this award. Each Townie Choice Award is given to the product that receives the most votes from the Dentaltown community.

“Our customers are everything to us, and winning a third Dentaltown Townie Choice Award for Patient Communication Systems because of their votes is incredibly humbling,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “I’m grateful to everyone who voted for Weave for the best Patient Communication System. Weave has been a long-time patient communication leader in the dental industry. We are passionate about providing dental offices with the tools to have personalized, meaningful and modern communication with their patients.”

This Townie Choice Award comes on the heels of several new features Weave has added to its platform this year, including Online Scheduling, Insurance Verification and Buy Now, Pay-Over-Time. These enhancements drive a better patient and provider experience by automating tedious tasks for office staff and making it easier for time-starved patients to communicate and engage the practice.

Weave’s platform has continually been recognized for its ability to innovate on behalf of small businesses. This year, Weave has been named the Best SMB CRM in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, a leader in five different categories in G2s Fall Report, and a Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist for SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more about Weave visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005717/en/