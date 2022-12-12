UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that FTB+Financial+Services, a wealth management team in the firm’s Kenwood, Ohio branch has been named to the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams list for 2022. The team ranked #79 in the country in the High Net Worth category, and is the only team from the Greater Cincinnati area to make the inaugural list.

“The FTB Financial Services team has achieved an remarkable level of success throughout their 30-year history by providing their clients with the highest levels of expert financial advice and world-class service,” said Jon Ramey, Managing Director and Market Head, UBS Ohio-Indy Market. “I am proud to see them recognized on this prestigious list as a top team in the country.”

Led by Financial Advisor Bill McCarthy, CFP®, FTB Financial Services focuses on providing comprehensive wealth management services for current and former Procter & Gamble families. The 31-person team manages $3 billion in investable assets for clients whose net worth range from $1M - $100M+.

The inaugural Forbes America’s Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth list has 100 teams with cumulative assets of $288 billion. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Ftop-wealth-management-teams-high-net-worth

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

