Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that Puja Jaspal has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Jaspal will report to Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly, and will lead all aspects of human resources including global strategy, employee experience, learning and development, talent acquisition, organizational development, compensation and benefits, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005698/en/

Puja Jaspal, Chief People Officer, Fastly (Photo: Business Wire)

Recognized as one of the Top 100 Women of Influence in the Bay Area, Jaspal previously served as Senior Vice President, People & Communities at Cisco, where she helped shape the evolution of Cisco’s workforce. Through her highly effective strategic programs and leadership, she facilitated talent development at all levels and effective hybrid work strategies that resulted in high-performing, mission-driven employees.

“I had the pleasure of working with Puja at Cisco, and was immediately impressed by her commitment to — and success — at driving an inclusive culture at the company,” said Nightingale. “She is a gifted leader who excels in building trusted partnerships at all levels of an organization and has a passion for growing and developing leaders. Her strategic counsel, from talent management to complex problem solving at scale, played a key role in the company’s success. We are thrilled to have Puja join Fastly to help us grow while continuing to nurture and expand the company culture that sets Fastly apart.”

“I am excited to join Fastly to continue to forward its mission and purpose,” said Jaspal. “Fastly has tremendous opportunities for growth and I admire how Fastly's products delight customers globally. I look forward to working with Fastly's leadership team and employees around the world to build on its foundation of care, transparency and trust and take the company to new levels of performance and success.“

During her time at Cisco, Jaspal led the talent strategy team which drove the company’s transformation in Engineering and Corporate Functions, representing 40,000+ employees and contractors globally. With a vision for building inclusive teams that accelerate innovation, Jaspal is known for being a transformation change agent, and holds more than 20 years of experience across B2C and B2B companies.

Prior to Cisco, Jaspal served as SVP, Global Talent and Global Technology HR at Visa and held several senior HR leadership roles at Google, including leading HR Business Partners for Product Management and the Chrome & Apps division. Jaspal holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com%2F, and follow us %40fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005698/en/