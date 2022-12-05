Two Young Entrepreneurs Bet on NFTs and Select WISe.Art Marketplace to Sale Their New Series of NFT Watches

Geneva, Madrid - December 5, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that its 3.0 NFT Marketplace WISe.ART will create a series of NFTs for watches connecting owners with their WISeID. WISeID is a trusted identity service provided by WISeKey that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques.

Eduardo Beltrà Ferre and José Gutierrez Blanco will soon release the brand-new series of NFT watches designed by renowned artist Pedro Sandoval, master of the art of animated video making who is one of the WISe.ART NFT platform’s early adopters. They chose to elect WISe.ART as their preferred platform and we are honoured to welcome them to our community. Pedro Sandoval’s sense of creativity is already known to our supporters, and they will be amazed with this new unique and exclusive Zodiac watch collection.

The collection contains 12 unique wrist watches representations depicting all zodiac signs in preparation for the web3 environment. They complete the existing Meta-Watch line available on WISe.ART. It is a 3D animated production recognisable as Pedro Sandoval unmistakable style.

NFT and Art Design by Pedro Sandoval visible here : https://platform.wise.art/author/edube_live-com/

In 2021 and 2022, non-fungible tokens or NFTs have taken the world by storm. Generative art also became the preferred tool of many digital artists like Pedro Sandoval. The artist types his vision into the computer which recognises the key words using its artificial intelligence and soon the machine picks up on the artist’s preferences and instructions and replicates the art using automation. NFTs can be created by automation as one sale is processed, another artwork is uploaded.

WISeKey’s new WISe.ART 3.0 NFT Marketplace version is fully operational and includes new features providing art collectors and artists a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their multiple crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale.

The new design of the WISe.Art 3 platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object can be set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application, “System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT” in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their long-term value.

NFTs and the platform are secured by WISeKey’s own security technology enabling the protection of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process.

Smart contracts and physical contracts can be included in the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their collection. It also allows the original creator to potentially participate in future royalties. This option creates new funding opportunities for artists with large collections, as well as sophisticated ways for a better appreciation of their work.

WISeID’s trusted identity service enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques and supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

About Eduardo Beltrà and José Gutierrez Blanco:

Eduardo Beltrà Entrepreneur from Alicante, marketing professional, specialized in social networks. José Gutiérrez, Mallorcan Entrepreneur dedicated to the world of nutrition closely linked to sport

About Pedro Sandoval: Pedro José Sandoval is a Venezuelan artist known for his abstract neo-expressionist artwork. Much of his work deals with colour, movement, and texture. His work is in the permanent collection of the Boca Raton Museum of Art. He lives and works between Madrid, Berlin, and New York City.

About WISe.ART:

WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.