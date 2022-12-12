We are pleased to bring you the 46th edition of Graham & Doddsville. This student-led investment publication of Columbia Business School (CBS) is co-sponsored by the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing and the Columbia Student Investment Management Association (CSIMA). In this issue, we were lucky to be joined by three investors who have plied their craft across geographies, asset classes, and market cycles.

We first interviewed Jacob Rubin, founder of Philosophy Capital. We discussed Mr. Rubin’s path to investing, key mentors, how principles from philosophy inform his investing approach, and go over several notable investment case studies.

Next, we interviewed Connor Haley, founder of Alta Fox Capital Management. We discussed Mr. Haley’s experience launching a fund, evaluating management teams, and dig into his long idea on IDT Corporation ( IDT, Financial).

Finally, we interviewed Christopher Bloomstran, President of Semper Augustus Investments Group. We discuss Mr. Bloomstran’s investment philosophy, views on capital allocation, and dig into his long idea on Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial).

We continue to bring you stock pitches from current CBS students.

In this issue, we feature the winner of the 2022 Kawaja Growth Stock Pitch Challenge, Shalin Doshi (’23), for his long thesis on Contemporary Amperex Technology [CATL] ( SZSE:300750, Financial).

We also feature the winners of the 2022 Chicago Booth Investment Conference & Competition, Alan Leite (‘24), Thomas Schlabach (‘24), Cheng Jiang (‘23), and Matthew West (‘24) for their long thesis on Planet Fitness ( PLNT, Financial).

We thank our interviewees for contributing their time and insights not only to us, but to the whole investing community.

G&Dsville Editors

