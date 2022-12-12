Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands, today announced its participation in the Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference being held on December 6, 2022. John Merris, CEO, and Somer Webb, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day for clients of Wolfe Research.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a DTC platform that offers innovative products which help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

