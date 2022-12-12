Caleres (NYSE: CAL) announced today that the Franco Sarto Dizzy boot won the Accessories Council Design Excellence Award in the category of footwear under $250. The Design Excellence Awards recognize new, innovative designs across a variety of accessory categories, with over 10,000 people voting on hundreds of entries.

The Dizzy is a lug-sole, lace-up, water-repellent cold weather boot. The upper and linings are partially made from recycled materials.

Gionata Pagni, Creative Director for Franco Sarto, said, “I draw every shoe with the vision of the woman wearing it. Art, form, sculpture, and purpose are considered in every aspect of the design. The Dizzy allows a woman to be stylish no matter the weather, and feel good about wearing a boot that uses environmentally preferred materials.”

“We’re honored that the Dizzy boot has been recognized by the Accessories Council. Not only is it both beautiful and functional, it’s an important part of Franco Sarto’s and Caleres’ commitment to sustainability,” said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres. “The Franco team has done a fantastic job infusing eco-conscious features in its footwear, creating artful styles that tread more lightly on our planet.”

In its inaugural Environmental Social Governance report issued in 2020, Caleres developed a variety of 2025 ESG targets, including a commitment that 100% of its products will use environmentally preferred materials by that date. The company is well on its way to meeting that goal as outlined in its 2021 ESG report.

The Dizzy boot is available in two colors – brown and chiffon multi – on francosarto.com and many other e-commerce sites, as well as in select department and specialty stores nationwide.

About Caleres

Caleres is global footwear company with a dynamic and growing portfolio of authentic footwear brands built on deep consumer insights, including Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. Our products are available in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About the Accessories Council

The Accessories Council is a not-for-profit, international trade organization established in 1994. Its mission is to stimulate global consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessory products, a category that generates over $50.8 billion dollars annually in the United States alone. Its membership includes over 330 companies and organizations representing the world’s leading brand names, designers, publications, retailers, and other providers for the accessories, eyewear, and footwear industries. The Council publishes Accessories Magazine and hosts educational seminars, networking events, design and marketing awards, social media events the ACE Award Gala, an annual tribute to the leaders of the accessory industry.

