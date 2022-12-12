%3Cb%3EHasbro%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that Chris Cocks, chief executive officer, and Cynthia Williams, president, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, will participate in a fireside chat focused on Hasbro’s Franchise Brand Magic: The Gathering. The fireside chat will be hosted by UBS on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00AM Eastern.

Presentation times are subject to change. Please contact UBS for additional details.

The webcast will be available on Hasbro's Investor Relations home page at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hasbro.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for approximately 1 year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

© 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-IR

