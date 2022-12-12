Today, FVCbank announced the addition of Bruce Gemmill to its team of banking leaders. Gemmill's extensive executive and marketing experience position him well for his new role at FVCbank as Senior Vice President / Chief Marketing Officer. Gemmill has over 30 years of marketing, advertising, and public relations experience. Previously, Gemmill spent eight years with John Marshall Bank, where marketing efforts helped the bank grow by 367% during his time.

"Having Bruce join our team of great bankers makes us an even stronger bank," said FVCbank's President, Patricia Ferrick. "The fact that FVCbank continues to attract top talent like Bruce is a testament to the exemplary reputation our Bank enjoys. Hiring the best talent strengthens the Bank and provides the continuing momentum needed to increase market share in a very competitive banking environment."

Before banking, Gemmill owned award-winning advertising, marketing, and public relations agency, Campbell Communications. He represented national brands such as ARAMARK, Marriott, Lockheed Martin, and many significant associations.

"FVCbank embraces a forward-thinking marketing approach, and its customer-first philosophy is etched into its core beliefs. This makes a formidable combination that will easily help to promote FVCbank's unique brand in the Washington, DC, market. There will be significant benefits from the Bank's commitment to channeling more resources to marketing. We are confident more robust messaging and brand marketing will reflect positively with the bank's ROA and ROE," said the Bank's Chairman & CEO, David Pijor.

Gemmill attended Kogod School of Business graduate school at The American University (Public Relations) and Undergraduate School at Old Dominion University (B.S.). He is very involved in the community, having served on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics/Loudoun County, and Visit Loudoun. Gemmill served for 15 years on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce, and the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce. Gemmill served on the Virginia Government Reform and Restructuring Commission by gubernatorial appointment and was a Leesburg Town Councilman.

"FVCbank is a true community bank, offering clients easy local access to the Bank's decision-makers, top-notch banking executives, and a commitment to the community," said Gemmill. "I'm delighted to be joining the highly-talented banking team at FVCbank."

About FVCBankcorp, Inc.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $2.20 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

For more information on the Company’s selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

