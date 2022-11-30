LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.

LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through November 30, 2022, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 7 employees totaling 162,912 shares and grants of stock options to 1 employee totaling 37,716 options.

RSU and stock option grants generally vest 25% per year over 4 years under the Inducement Plan. All grants are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee entering into employment with the Company.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Virgin Media, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

