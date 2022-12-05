PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla. and STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, has announced an extensive update to its powerful video telematics offering.

MiX Telematics has offered an integrated video and fleet telematics solution since 2014 and introduced a new MiX Vision AI dashcam solution in 2021 to provide advanced safety and fatigue solutions to customers across the globe.

The recent updates include support for smaller dashcams that are quicker and easier to install, as well as new software features to enhance the user experience and provide even more flexibility to customers. The portfolio of AI-powered products now also includes the option of an advanced, multi-camera mobile digital video recorder that integrates seamlessly with MiX Telematics' premium fleet solutions, along with the smaller cameras.

"We pride ourselves on offering a broad product range that serves the needs of customers of all sizes, through a single interface. These recent extensions to our portfolio further enhance that value proposition and will support the significant growth we are seeing in this space as more businesses leverage technology to improve driver safety and reduce risk," comments Catherine Lewis, Executive VP of Technology at MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 914,600 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with efficiency, safety, compliance, and security solutions. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

