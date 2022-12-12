As investors prepare for the holiday season, GuruFocus’ value screeners identified several stocks that meet screening criteria based on key principles taught by Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). Four stocks that meet such criteria are Sunshine Biopharma Inc. ( SBFM, Financial), Regional Management Corp. ( RM, Financial), West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ( WFG, Financial) and Credit Acceptance Corp. ( CACC, Financial).

The Stock Ideas page, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, contains a wide range of value screeners, including most-popular screeners, Peter Lynch screeners, high-quality stock screeners, growth stocks screeners, dividend screeners, valuation screeners, guru and insider screeners.

Ben Graham net-net screen: Sunshine Biopharma

The Ben Graham net-net screen looks for companies that trade less than 66% of net current asset value. The author of “The Intelligent Investor” defined net current asset value as total current assets minus total liabilities. Graham also defined net-net working capital as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, 75% of accounts receivable and 50% of total inventories minus total liabilities.

As of Monday, the U.S. subscription region contains 174 Ben Graham Net-net stocks, while the Asian and Europe subscription regions have 513 and 230 net-net stocks. The top stock in the net-net screen is Sunshine Biopharma Inc. ( SBFM, Financial).

The Canadian pharmaceutical company trades at a price-to-net current asset value of approximately 0.34 and a price-to-net-net working capital ratio of approximately 0.34. Despite this, GuruFocus’ GF Value line labeled the stock a possible value trap due to its low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71 and low profitability rank of 1 out of 10.

Sunshine Biopharma has a GF Score of 56 out of 100: Despite the low profitability rank, the company has a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 3 out of 10. However, the stock does not have enough data to compute a growth rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

Undervalued-Predictable screen: Regional Management

The Undervalued-Predictable screen looks for companies that have high business predictability and are undervalued based on the DCF model. As of Monday, the U.S. subscription region contains 200 undervalued-predictable stocks while the Asian and European subscription regions have 225 and 342 undervalued-predictable stocks. The top stock in the undervalued-predictable screen is Regional Management Corp. ( RM, Financial).

According to the DCF earnings model, Regional Management is significantly undervalued with a margin of safety of 76.44%. The calculation is based on earnings of $7.01 per share with a 10-year growth rate of 10.6% and the default DCF Calculator parameters for the terminal-stage growth rate, years of terminal-stage growth and the discount rate.

Regional Management has a GF Score of 81 out of 100: Even though the stock has a low financial strength rank of 2 out of 10, the Greer, South Carolina-based loan products company has a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10.

GuruFocus ranked Regional Management’s business predictability four stars out of five. Based on the GF Valuation Line, the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.54 as of Monday.

Gurus with holdings in Regional Management include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO.

Buffett-Munger screen: West Fraser Timber

The Buffett-Munger screen looks for companies that meet Buffett and Munger’s four-criteria investing approach: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-oriented management and attractive valuation. As of Monday, the U.S. subscription region contains 45 Buffett-Munger stocks, while the Asian and European regions have 104 and 135 Buffett-Munger stocks. The top stock in the Buffett-Munger screen is West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ( WFG, Financial).

Shares of West Fraser Timber traded around $75.82, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.84 as of Monday. The stock’s price-earnings to growth ratio is 0.13.

The Vancouver-based lumber company has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, driven by a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a rank of 10 out of 10 for momentum and growth and a rank of 9 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability.

West Fraser Timber’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and a gross profit margin that has increased by approximately 6.7% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 88% of global competitors.

Peter Lynch screen: Credit Acceptance

The Peter Lynch screen looks for companies that trade below the legendary Fidelity Magellan Fund manager’s earnings line, which Lynch set at 15 times earnings per share. As of Monday, the U.S. subscription region contains 78 Peter Lynch stocks, while the Asian and European regions have 132 and 97 Peter Lynch stocks. The top stock in the Peter Lynch screen is Credit Acceptance Corp. ( CACC, Financial).

Shares of Credit Acceptance traded around $460.83, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.74. The stock’s price-earnings ratio of 10.48 outperforms approximately 56% of global competitors.

The Southfield, Michigan-based automobile loan company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100: Even though the stock’s financial strength ranks just 3 out of 10, Credit Acceptance has a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 7 out of 10.

Credit Acceptance’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms approximately 94% of global competitors.