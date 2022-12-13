Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual London Investor Presentation

3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation on 9 February 2023 at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST).

Any person wishing to attend must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time of the presentation. A livestream of the event will also be available. Additional eligibility and registration details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005780/en/

