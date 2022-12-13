TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) (“Martinrea” or the “Company”) announced Maureen Midgley will join its board of Directors effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Midgley was appointed at the Company’s board meeting held on December 2, 2022.



Ms. Midgley is a recognized leader in automotive, logistics, technology and operations, with an outstanding record of transformation and growth at leading organizations.

Throughout her seven years as a Global Vice President at Amazon, she led Engineering Design, Advanced Technology, Real Estate, IT, Lean Deployment, Amazon Robotics, Fulfillment Technology and North American Operations. She developed the teams and leaders as Amazon consumer sales increased over 30% annually, growing the global footprint of fulfillment and distribution centres from near 100 to well over 1,000.

Prior to Amazon, Ms. Midgley served as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing Engineering and Lean Enterprise at Henkel Corporation. Her team supported 140 adhesive and coatings manufacturing plants around the world.

For over 30 years, Ms. Midgley worked for General Motors, at multiple levels of operations management and manufacturing engineering in seven assembly and fabricating plants, including plant manager of General Motors' EV1 and the Lordstown Ohio Complex. Multiple HQ assignments in Paint Engineering culminated in her position as Executive Director of Global Paint and Polymer Engineering supporting 85 facilities across 35 countries.

Ms. Midgley has served on numerous non-profit boards, is an Athena award recipient, and has been recognized over multiple years as one of the top 100 women in the automotive industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, and multiple Master of Science degrees including Engineering Management and Environmental Science. She has received honorary doctorates from Youngstown State University and Missouri University of Science and Technology.

“Maureen has vast experience in manufacturing, engineering and supply chain which will add tremendous value to our board at Martinrea,” said Rob Wildeboer, Martinrea’s Executive Chairman. “Frankly, our company is an advanced manufacturing company in so many ways, and Maureen’s background not only fits in nicely, but brings an additional breadth of experience to us. She has OEM experience, understands the supplier perspective, and helped run one of the most complex logistics companies on the planet. In addition to providing sage advice, I anticipate Maureen will assist us in driving one of our key goals, which is attracting, retaining and developing talent. Our business has traditionally been and been viewed as male-oriented. That is changing in all aspects of our business, from the shop floor to the executive level. Our company is working hard to create more opportunity for all, as we strive to make people’s lives better in all we do.”

