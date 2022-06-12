Weiss Asset Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 650 stocks valued at a total of $3.69Bil. The top holdings were PCGU(3.32%), CHKEW(2.53%), and TBPH(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Weiss Asset Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 660,000-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.89 during the quarter.

On 12/06/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.49 per share and a market cap of $37.48Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 790,896 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.95 during the quarter.

On 12/06/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $95.82 per share and a market cap of $12.84Bil. The stock has returned 74.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The guru sold out of their 644,100-share investment in ARCA:HYG. Previously, the stock had a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.27 during the quarter.

On 12/06/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.84 per share and a market cap of $18.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Weiss Asset Management LP bought 1,778,992 shares of NAS:CHNG for a total holding of 1,826,992. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.78.

On 12/06/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The guru sold out of their 4,133,034-share investment in NYSE:CVII. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.8 during the quarter.

On 12/06/2022, Churchill Capital Corp VII traded for a price of $9.98 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Churchill Capital Corp VII has a price-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -672.13.

