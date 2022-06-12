CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 845 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.99%), MINT(2.18%), and QQQ(1.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:MIN by 7,236,639 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.92.

On 12/06/2022, MFS Intermediate Income Trust traded for a price of $2.905 per share and a market cap of $337.14Mil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.89.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 67,834 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 115,031. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.56 per share and a market cap of $100.27Bil. The stock has returned 4.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 110,392 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 124,960. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.98.

On 12/06/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.4 per share and a market cap of $37.50Bil. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 205,033 shares of ARCA:XYLD for a total holding of 321,930. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.84.

On 12/06/2022, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $40.23 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, CENTAURUS FINANCIAL, INC. bought 20,199 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 72,282. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 12/06/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $287.64 per share and a market cap of $158.40Bil. The stock has returned -24.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a price-book ratio of 5.71.

