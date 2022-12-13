NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / In November, FedEx helped Direct Relief move more than 2,000 pounds of critically needed cholera treatment supplies to Haiti. The emergency shipment left Direct Relief's Santa Barbara, CA distribution facility bound for Hospital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti. The 2,261-pound shipment contained oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and lactated ringers (a fluid replacement product) - both critical to treat people with cholera.

Amid multiple crises in Haiti including historic food insecurity levels, fuel shortages, and severe civil instability, the cholera outbreak in Haiti has continued to escalate with a 72% increase in suspected cases between November 3-11. The major earthquake in Haiti in 2021 accelerated this rise in cases.

The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) reported that the outbreak is on a similar progression to the 2010 epidemic that killed 10,000 people. A statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that up to 500,000 Haitians are at risk of contracting cholera.

A decades-long sponsor of Direct Relief, FedEx annually provides cash and in-kind transportation support to the organization.

Prior to this FedEx-related emergency shipment, Direct Relief had already provided for Haiti 10 tons of cholera related supplies including ORS, water purification tabs, antibiotics, and IV fluids in response to the outbreak.

