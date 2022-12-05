PR Newswire

Foundry certification enables GF 22FDX customers to validate their chip designs' power integrity and reliability with Ansys golden signoff tools

Ansys® RedHawk-SC™, Ansys® RaptorH™ and Ansys® HFSS™ certified as signoff solutions for GF's flagship 22FDX platform

Chip designers rely on the predictive accuracy of Ansys' industry-leading signoff tools to reduce the cost and increase the performance of their 22FDX designs with confidence

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that GF has certified Ansys® RedHawk-SC™, Ansys® RaptorH™ and Ansys® HFSS™ semiconductor tools for its flagship 22FDX platform. The GF certification enables chip designers to reduce costs by eliminating wasteful safety margins and improving system performance, without compromising reliability or risking unexpected and damaging interactions between design elements.

GF's 22FDX platform is a popular choice for Internet of Things (IoT), smart mobile, and automotive markets, and GF's certification ensures that Ansys tools provide unparalleled predictive accuracy in verifying the correct functioning of ultra-low power, high-speed and radio frequency (RF) designs.

RedHawk-SC uses sophisticated, proprietary algorithms to verify a chip's power supply integrity and electromigration reliability for both digital designs and analog designs. RaptorH and HFSS analyze electromagnetic coupling to verify high-speed performance. The Ansys tools were certified by GF to provide predictively accurate results for 22FDX following extensive testing on a broad array of test cases and real-life design examples.

"The certification of Ansys' Redhawk-SC, RaptorH and HFSS products enables our joint customers to use these popular signoff tools with full confidence in their predictive accuracy," said Richard Trihy, vice president of Design and Technology Enablement at GF. "Through our collaboration with Ansys, customers can push the boundaries of ultra-low power design and feature integration of our unique 22FDX platform."

"Ansys is committed to staying on the forefront of process technology development and supporting our foundry partners, as well as our customers, in their choice of optimal silicon technology," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor and optics business unit at Ansys. "Our latest certification reflects the importance our ongoing relationship with GF and enables us to provide our customers with the support they need throughout the design process."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

