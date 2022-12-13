United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2022.

Revenues for November 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) November 22,545,442 19,661,423 +2,884,019 +14.67% Jan.-Nov. 257,759,255 192,731,438 +65,027,817 +33.74%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005873/en/