UMC Reports Sales for November 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2022.

Revenues for November 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

November

22,545,442

19,661,423

+2,884,019

+14.67%

Jan.-Nov.

257,759,255

192,731,438

+65,027,817

+33.74%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221205005873r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005873/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles