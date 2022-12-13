United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2022.
Revenues for November 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
November
|
22,545,442
|
19,661,423
|
+2,884,019
+14.67%
|
Jan.-Nov.
|
257,759,255
|
192,731,438
|
+65,027,817
+33.74%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
