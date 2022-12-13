SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Beijing Chunbo Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chunbo”), a fresh grocery e-commerce company in China. With its intelligent push notification solution JPush, the Company will help Chunbo App provide users with accurate real-time push notifications of products and rebates information to jointly build reliable fresh food supply to consumers.



Fresh grocery e-commerce platforms have emerged in this fast-paced era and become an important shopping channel for people as they save the time spent in brick-and-mortar stores. In order to ensure safe and healthy food supplies and make online shopping more convenient for consumers, Chunbo developed its app ("Chunbo App") to control food safety throughout the whole process. All the fresh food on the Chunbo platform has been tested and screened in batches by professional monitoring equipment and safety inspection reports are accessible by consumers.

Precise marketing with real-time intelligent push notifications

Most consumers prefer product recommendations catering to their needs at suitable prices. That's one of the key reasons they choose the Chunbo App. Amid the wave of explosive promotional information, precise push marketing becomes an important approach for Chunbo App to stand out from its peers.

Leveraging JPush's user-defined label and alias features, and its architecture capable of supporting tens of billions of daily push notifications, the Chunbo App can efficiently generate user profiles with refined and accurate user needs based on their actual buying record, so as to accurately deliver tailored push notifications, providing users with personalized and valuable information.

In addition, JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. With its architecture proven to be able to support tens of billions of daily visits, JPush provides stable and secure push notification services, helping Chunbo App fully satisfy its user reach requirements.

Various message formats for detailed product information distribution

In order for consumers to know more about the benefits of each food ingredient and how to match different ingredients to improve taste and benefit health, Chunbo App provides detailed and accurate information for each food ingredient and invites users to contribute various recommendations, helping users cook in a better and healthier way.

JPush provides various message formats such as notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up and customized formats, for the Chunbo App to push product contents to users. These diverse visual experiences can meet the display requirements in different messaging scenarios of the Chunbo App and achieve richer messaging effects.

With JPush's accurate, efficient, stable, and safe push services, Aurora Mobile will continue to help Chunbo App integrate message distribution, optimize user experience, and develop product designer training and procurement collection functions. Going forward, the Company will further explore diversified and personalized digital marketing technologies and solutions, and work together with Chunbo App to promote safe and healthy lifestyles and improve the overall consumption environment.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

