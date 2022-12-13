Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the promotion of Santina Michel to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Michel previously served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations.

Terran Orbital Promotes Santina Michel to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

In her new role, Ms. Michel will continue her operational responsibilities while developing and executing a human resource strategy that will propel Terran Orbital as the company becomes a top producer of defense industry satellites.

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Santina has played an integral role in Terran Orbital since its inception, and we are thrilled she has agreed to expand her position. I have been fortunate to work with Santina for many years. I can attest to her unique combination of operational acumen, astute business sense, and exceptional people skills. Santina brings a wealth of experience to her expanded role and will provide strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of quality-based, integrated human resources programs anchored in Terran Orbital’s culture and values. She has always been – and will only become a greater – resource for all Terrans.”

Ms. Michel joined Terran Orbital following a four-year stint as a Managing Director at Marc Bell Capital. Prior to Marc Bell Capital, Santina worked in Operations for five years at Sun Capital Partners. Ms. Michel also served in Business Operations Management at Ultimate Software, presently known as UKG. Santina holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Science in International Business as well as a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

