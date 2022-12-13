Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that Ronald Temple has been named Chief Market Strategist, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Mr. Temple will serve as a market strategist and thought leader to Lazard’s Asset Management and Financial Advisory businesses and will work closely with the firm’s new Geopolitical Advisory group. He will continue to provide macroeconomic and market perspectives to Asset Management’s global client base and to its investment teams on a firmwide basis.

“Ron is widely respected as an authoritative strategist and has been an insightful voice for our business for more than two decades,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “He has built strong relationships with Asset Management’s global client franchise and his macroeconomic and market insights have been a true differentiator.”

Since joining Lazard Asset Management in 2001, Mr. Temple has held several high-profile investment and client-facing roles, including analyst and co-director of global research. Most recently, he has overseen U.S. equity and global equity strategies as well as Lazard’s Multi-Asset platform. Prior to Lazard, Mr. Temple spent 10 years in a variety of financial services roles, including fixed-income derivatives trading, risk management, corporate finance, and corporate strategy. He has a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University and a B.A. in Economics and Public Policy from Duke University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Economic Club of New York, the CFA Society New York, and is the chair of Duke University’s Graduate School Board of Visitors.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

