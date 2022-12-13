OTTAWA and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Sencinet, a leading integrator of managed services and solutions, today announced Sencinet’s 5-year high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity commitment to modernize and expand the Petrobras oil and gas connectivity network.



The innovative design of Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite was a key differentiator in the managed solution that Sencinet designed to win the Petrobras connectivity network contract. A high-power Ku-band spot beam will provide very high throughputs at a lower cost-per-bit in the Brazilian Pre-salt oil region, where the greatest concentration of Petrobras’ data traffic occurs. This, combined with a wide regional Ku-beam on the same satellite will connect refineries and other enterprise locations throughout the country.

“We congratulate Sencinet on winning this competitive procurement and for making Telstar 19 VANTAGE a key component of its solution for Petrobras,” stated Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer. “As valued partners for nearly two decades, Sencinet and Telesat have been collaborating and engineering cutting-edge solutions, creating important operational and commercial advantages for enterprise customers in Brazil.”

“With an optimal 63°W orbital location over Brazil, Telstar 19 VANTAGE provides Petrobras with unsurpassed performance and efficiency,” stated Jayme Ribeiro, Sencinet’s Executive Director of Sales and Marketing. “Additionally, our state-of-the-art hub investments leveraged in this solution provides growth capabilities for Petrobras as well as other enterprise customers in the region.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter @Telesat, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

About Sencinet

Sencinet is an integrator of solutions and managed services, which operates in the corporate market of medium and large companies. And it has been designing and delivering mission-critical communications solutions throughout Latin America for decades.

Its portfolio of SDWAN products and services, security, hybrid clouds, satellites and networks are designed to solve the connectivity and security challenges of companies.

These four components allow the design of solutions to the extent that they guarantee the best conditions to allow the digitization of companies, the evolution of corporate networks and Internet and cloud applications, with the highest levels of security. For more information, visit www.sencinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Lynette Simmons

Telesat

+1 613 748 8729

[email protected]

Luciana Faggin

Sencinet

+55 11 99164-5954

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2022 and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation, risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the impact of COVID-19 on Telesat Corporation’s business and the economic environment; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment; the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation; the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum; volatility in exchange rates; the ability to expand Telesat Corporation’s existing satellite utilization; and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, that was filed on March 18, 2022, and the Form 6-K reports filed for the first three, six and nine month periods of 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.



