CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Tsveta Milanova to the role of chief commercial officer, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Ms. Milanova will succeed Richa Poddar, who has been with Agios since 2016 and will continue to serve as the company’s chief commercial officer until the end of the year.



“Tsveta brings deep expertise in launching and commercializing medicines in rare disease and hematology, as well as international operations and global market access experience that will be a tremendous asset for Agios as we expand the reach and impact of our rare disease portfolio and work toward approvals in new indications and geographies,” said Brian Goff, chief executive officer at Agios. “Her leadership and strategic insights have contributed to the exponential growth of leading global biopharmaceutical companies and have helped to maximize the positive impact of innovative products for patient communities. I am thrilled she is joining the Agios team and look forward to her contributions to shaping our bright future.”

“I am tremendously grateful to Richa for her work at Agios over the past six years,” continued Mr. Goff. “During her time with the company, she has displayed remarkable versatility, effectively taking on roles in corporate strategy and business development, oncology portfolio management and commercial leadership. She seamlessly led the transition of the company’s oncology assets following the divestiture of our oncology business and has been leading the launch of our first rare disease medicine. She has been instrumental in helping make Agios what it is today.”

Ms. Milanova joins Agios with two decades of experience in commercial leadership and global market access in the biopharmaceutical industry. She spent five years at Alexion in high-impact commercial and market access roles, including senior vice president, head of U.S. commercial; senior vice president, global commercial strategy; and senior vice president, global value, access and policy. Prior to Alexion, she spent more than ten years at Celgene in roles of increasing responsibility in global pricing and market access, most recently as global head, pricing and market access for the hematology and oncology division. She holds a master of science (MSc) degree in international health policy and health economics from the London School of Economics, a master of science (MSc) degree in pharmacy from the Medical University of Sofia, Bulgaria and is a graduate of Harvard’s Advanced Management Program.

“With the approval of its first-in-class PK activator in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency in the U.S. and EU, and the ongoing pivotal trials of the same medicine in thalassemia, pediatric PK deficiency and sickle cell disease, Agios has a special opportunity to make a transformative impact in multiple rare blood disorders with profound unmet need,” said Ms. Milanova. “I look forward to working with the Agios team to continue advancing the PK deficiency launch while building and expanding commercial capabilities to support potential expansion into additional indications. PK activation is a promising therapeutic approach for a number of rare hemolytic and acquired anemias, and I am excited to work toward improving the lives of people with these conditions.”

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple investigational therapies in preclinical development and deep scientific expertise in classical hematology. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

