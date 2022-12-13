LOS ANGELES , Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has secured a purchase order for 30 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans from global uniform and linen rental services company Alsco Uniforms. The 30 vehicles will be split and deployed across several of Alsco's California laundry processing facilities as follows: nine vehicles to Santa Rosa, nine vehicles to San Jose, seven vehicles to San Francisco, three vehicles to Concord, and two vehicles to Los Angeles.



“We’re thrilled to add Alsco to the Xos ecosystem and expand our footprint within the uniform and linen services industry,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos.

In its most recent sustainability report, Alsco Uniforms outlined its latest efforts and results in building a more sustainable business, including a reduction of water use by 50% over the last 10 years, the elimination of paper waste by implementing an online account management system, and an investment in American-made fabrics with life cycles of up to 80% longer than imported linens.

“We are thrilled to add the Xos stepvans to our nationwide fleet,” said Tim Stuewer, Director of Operations Support at Alsco. “The move to fleet electrification is an important pillar of our ESG initiative. We’ve been impressed by the vehicles that Xos has built and we’re looking forward to using them to make uniform, linen, floor mat, first aid and restroom supply deliveries to our many customers in California.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Alsco

Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 17,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

