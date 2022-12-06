PR Newswire

Italy, where Christmas is dolce.

RIMINI, Italy , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A return to the origins with clearly recognisable traditional flavours. This is the trend for next Christmas in terms of desserts, detected by the SIGEP OBSERVATORY, part of Italian Exhibition Group, a company headed by President Lorenzo Cagnoni and CEO Corrado Peraboni and one of the top players in global trade shows.

The Observatory met world-famous master pastry chefs Iginio Massari, Roberto Rinaldini, Sal De RisoandAlessandro Dalmasso and pastry queen Sonia Balacchi, who have always been linked to Sigep, the international event dedicated to artisan gelato, pastry, chocolate, bakery and coffee, led by Group Exhibition Manager Flavia Morelli, and scheduled to take place from 21st to 25th January 2023 at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy.

Panettone is the undisputed king of Christmas tables.

According to the great, Brescia-born Iginio Massari, 70% of customers choose the simplicity and serenity of the classic recipe, while Roberto Rinaldini offers "solidarity" panettoni with the Rise Together Foundation. For Salvatore De Riso, specialities from Campania are still an absolute must but there are no less than 16 different panettone cakes in his stores.

Alessandro Dalmasso's latest proposals tell of the typicality of his land with his Pangianduja and Panettone Piemontese.

Last but not least, Sonia Balacchi, the first Pastry Queen in 2012, suggests a mouth-watering and pyrotechnic Christmas Ice panettone.

FOCUS ON SIGEP and A.B. Tech Expo 2023

Dates: 21-25 January 2023

