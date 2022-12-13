Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ: TRONU, TRON, TRONW) (“Corner Growth” or the “Company”) announced that it has extended the Expiration Time of its previously announced tender offer to purchase and redeem its Class A Ordinary Shares (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of $10.21 per share (the “Tender Offer”). As amended, the Tender Offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the Tender Offer, has advised Corner Growth that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, December 5, 2022, an aggregate of 6,823,436 Class A Ordinary Shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Corner Growth shareholders who have already tendered their ordinary shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the Expiration Time of the Tender Offer. Corner Growth shareholders may withdraw shares they have previously tendered at any time prior to the extended Expiration Time of the Tender Offer.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Led by Co-Chairman John Cadeddu, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marvin Tien and a team of venture capital investors, the Company raised $185 Million in an IPO in June of 2021.

