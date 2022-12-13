Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) has been added to the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Supportive Care Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) in oncology for Hematopoietic Growth Factors. The NCCN Guidelines provide recommendations for the appropriate use of growth factors in the clinical management of febrile neutropenia (FN) and now include ROLVEDON as a treatment option under Management of Neutropenia: G-CSFs for Prophylaxis of Febrile Neutropenia and Maintenance of Scheduled Dose Delivery.

“We are pleased with the rapid inclusion of ROLVEDON in the NCCN guidelines as an appropriate option for cancer patients who are at risk for febrile neutropenia.” said Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “The NCCN guidelines are a standard resource for determining the best course of treatment and supportive care for people living with cancer. The inclusion in the NCCN guidelines further reinforces the clinical profile of ROLVEDON and is an important milestone for the program.”

The NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 32 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer care and are the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. For more information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nccn.org%2Fguidelines%2Fguidelines-process%2Fabout-nccn-clinical-practice-guidelines.

About ROLVEDON™

ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst)injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. Spectrum has received an indication to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. ROLVEDON is not indicated for the mobilization of peripheral blood progenitor cells for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The BLA for ROLVEDON was supported by data from two identically designed Phase 3, randomized, open-label, noninferiority clinical trials, ADVANCE and RECOVER, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLVEDON in 643 early-stage breast cancer patients for the management of neutropenia due to myelosuppressive chemotherapy. In both studies, ROLVEDON demonstrated the pre-specified hypothesis of non-inferiority (NI) in mean duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) and a similar safety profile to pegfilgrastim. ROLVEDON also demonstrated non-inferiority to pegfilgrastim in the mean DSN across all four cycles (all NI p<0.0001) in both trials.

Indications and Usage

ROLVEDON is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Limitations of Use

ROLVEDON is not indicated for the mobilization of peripheral blood progenitor cells for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

ROLVEDON is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious allergic reactions to eflapegrastim, pegfilgrastim or filgrastim products. Reactions may include anaphylaxis.

Warnings and Precautions

Splenic Rupture

Splenic rupture, including fatal cases, can occur following the administration of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (rhG-CSF) products. Evaluate patients who report left upper abdominal or shoulder pain for an enlarged spleen or splenic rupture.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

ARDS can occur in patients receiving rhG-CSF products. Evaluate patients who develop fever, lung infiltrates, or respiratory distress. Discontinue ROLVEDON in patients with ARDS.

Serious Allergic Reactions

Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can occur in patients receiving rhG-CSF products. Permanently discontinue ROLVEDON in patients who experience serious allergic reactions.

Sickle Cell Crisis in Patients with Sickle Cell Disorders

Severe and sometimes fatal sickle cell crises can occur in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving rhG-CSF products. Discontinue ROLVEDON if sickle cell crisis occurs.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis has occurred in patients receiving rhG-CSF products. The diagnoses were based upon azotemia, hematuria (microscopic and macroscopic), proteinuria, and renal biopsy. Generally, events of glomerulonephritis resolved after dose-reduction or discontinuation. Evaluate and consider dose reduction or interruption of ROLVEDON if causality is likely.

Leukocytosis

White blood cell (WBC) counts of 100 x 109/L or greater have been observed in patients receiving rhG-CSF products. Monitor complete blood count (CBC) during ROLVEDON therapy. Discontinue ROLVEDON treatment if WBC count of 100 x 109/L or greater occurs.

Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia has been reported in patients receiving rhG-CSF products. Monitor platelet counts.

Capillary Leak Syndrome

Capillary leak syndrome has been reported after administration of rhG-CSF products and is characterized by hypotension, hypoalbuminemia, edema and hemoconcentration. Episodes vary in frequency and severity and may be life-threatening if treatment is delayed. If symptoms develop, closely monitor and give standard symptomatic treatment, which may include a need for intensive care.

Potential for Tumor Growth Stimulatory Effects on Malignant Cells

The granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor through which ROLVEDON acts has been found on tumor cell lines. The possibility that ROLVEDON acts as a growth factor for any tumor type, including myeloid malignancies and myelodysplasia, diseases for which ROLVEDON is not approved, cannot be excluded.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in Patients with Breast and Lung Cancer

MDS and AML have been associated with the use of rhG-CSF products in conjunction with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy in patients with breast and lung cancer. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of MDS/AML in these settings.

Aortitis

Aortitis has been reported in patients receiving rhG-CSF products. It may occur as early as the first week after start of therapy. Consider aortitis in patients who develop generalized signs and symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, malaise, back pain, and increased inflammatory markers (e.g., c-reactive protein and white blood cell count) without known etiology. Discontinue ROLVEDON if aortitis is suspected.

Nuclear Imaging

Increased hematopoietic activity of the bone marrow in response to growth factor therapy has been associated with transient positive bone imaging changes. This should be considered when interpreting bone imaging results.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, bone pain, headache, pyrexia, anemia, rash, myalgia, arthralgia, and back pain.

Permanent discontinuation due to an adverse reaction occurred in 4% of patients who received ROLVEDON. The adverse reaction requiring permanent discontinuation in 3 patients who received ROLVEDON was rash.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-888-713-0688 or FDA at 1‑800‑FDA‑1088 or www.fda.gov%2Fmedwatch

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. For additional information on Spectrum please visit www.sppirx.com.

