TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. ( REUN, TSX: REUN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative and patented therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences in December 2022.



Stifel Canada's The Future of Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Format: Presentation

Webcast: bit.ly/3AT6tFb

Canaccord Genuity Symposium on New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Format: Virtual panel ‘Opportunities/Challenges in Changing the Status Quo on Mental Health Therapeutics’

Registration: Please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative to register

KCSA Mental Health Conference

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Format: Virtual presentation

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3Ub0iE3

Recordings of the webcast presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Reunion’s investor relations website following the events.

The Reunion management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. For institutional investors to schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected] .

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.



Reunion (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.) is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE104, is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic compound being developed as a potential fast-acting and durable antidepressant for patients suffering from postpartum depression and other mental health conditions. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent for the claims related to RE104, granting it exclusive rights to the composition of matter, use and manufacturing of a family of hemi-ester compounds of hydroxytryptamines, including RE104. The patent will provide protection until 2041. Reunion is also developing the RE200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding Reunion and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipates", “plans”, "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", “should” or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Reunion and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Reunion’s control. Although the management of Reunion believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including the funds available to Reunion and the use of such funds, the timing, completion and potential outcome of testing and research on Reunion’s drug trial candidates, RE104 and the RE 200 Series, including the ability to recruit patients, to retain and identify clinical partners, and to optimize dosage amounts, the likelihood and ability of Reunion to complete an investigational new drug application and obtain regulatory approvals, as required, prior to initiating further clinical trials for RE104 and molecules within the RE200 Series, the ability of Reunion to meet eligibility requirements for clinical testing and through to more complex clinical trials, the ability of Reunion to protect and expand its intellectual property portfolio, the performance of Reunion’s affiliate, Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd., the ability of Reunion to produce and supply its drug trial candidates, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, the equity markets generally and this and other Risk Factors disclosed in Reunion’s public filings available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Reunion has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made (or such earlier date, if identified) and Reunion does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Reunion, including its Annual Information Form and Risk Factors, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

