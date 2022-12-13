MyRNA for Life™ Ready for Launch Q1, 2023

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a leading-edge innovator of genetic inflammatory biomarkers to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a nutraceutical formula from Xikoz, Inc. with a planned product release through MyRNA for Life, Inc. in Q1 of 2023.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.(Ludwig), the holding company of Precision Genomics, Inc. (Precision) and MyRNA for Life, Inc.(MyRNA), is pleased to announce that the company has acquired an in-perpetuity license from Xikoz, Inc, of Sheridan, WY, for a dietary supplement formula. MyRNA will develop and market this nutraceutical formula, MyRNA for Life™. The compounds within this formula have the potential to modulate inflammatory conditions that are the root causes of many chronic diseases, including but not limited to cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

"The acquisition of this nutraceutical formula, which I personally helped develop, will empower people to become their own healthcare advocates and gain control of their well being through proper nutrition," said Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Precision Genomics. "MyRNA is committed to making precision medicine accessible and affordable for everyone."

What is mRNA? mRNA, or messenger RNA, is, in simple terms, a type of RNA found in cells. mRNA molecules carry the genetic instructions or language needed to make proteins. They carry the information from the DNA in the cell's nucleus to the cytoplasm, which contains the natural machinery to make proteins.

What is the MyRNA for Life™ Product? This product is a dietary supplement that utilizes a unique blend of ingredients that have the potential to modulate inflammatory conditions at the genetic level and is slated for release in Q1 2023. For more information about the MyRNA for Life™ product or other precision medicine products being developed by MyRNA, please visit our website, or contact us at [email protected].

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises is a publicly traded Medical Technology Holding Company with Precision Genomics, Inc. and MyRNA for Life, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries. Advancements in medical technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com.

