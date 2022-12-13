DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced the release of its annual Social+Impact+and+Sustainability+Report. The report provides an overview of the progress DocGo has made across a range of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs.

“DocGo was founded with a mission to serve the public and improve the overall quality of healthcare like no other company has before,” said Stephen Sugrue, DocGo’s Chief Compliance Officer. “We have acted diligently beyond our innovative care model as we build on our fundamentals and take a significant step forward in our sustainability journey of creating a better way of life. I am immensely proud of our ambition and leadership to deliver better results for our people, communities and environment.”

The report highlights DocGo’s efforts promoting social impact, expanded diversification, equity and sustainable climate action, which include:

Preventing more than 7,600 emergency department visits and hospitalizations for at-risk communities through its mobile health services.

Expanding access to health care for sheltered and unsheltered homeless and asylees in NYC.

Providing healthcare treatment across over 6,000,000 cumulative patient encounters.

Expanding its diversity recruitment efforts to improve on the company’s 60% Team Blue diversity makeup.

Diverting more than 15.6 million pounds of CO 2 through its fuel-efficient vehicle fleet.

through its fuel-efficient vehicle fleet. Unveiling the nation’s first all-electric ambulance and announcing a targeted full conversion of its fleet to all-electric by 2032.

More information on the company’s sustainability progress can be found in the full report: www.docgo.com%2Fsocial-impact-sustainability%2F

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

