Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the AVASANT+Manufacturing+Digital+Services+2022-2023+RadarView%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E. The report highlights Wipro’s strengths in the Manufacturing business across three evaluation parameters – Practice Maturity, Partner Ecosystem, and Investments & Innovation.

“We are proud of our investments in the manufacturing sector that have strengthened our domain and technological capabilities leading to growth. Wipro’s deep sectoral focus directly supports the vision of forward-thinking manufacturers,” says Ashish Saxena, Vice President, Manufacturing and Hi-Tech Sector Head, Wipro Limited.

“As manufacturers' needs keep changing, we constantly solve for shifting scenarios. Wipro has made significant investments in developing a solution portfolio packed with industry-specific components to help global enterprises overcome their integration and intelligence challenges to achieve tangible success. Overall, the embrace of Industry 4.0 principles can deliver operational efficiency and increased revenues,” says Ankur Pawa, General Manager and Global Head – Digital and Consulting, Manufacturing, Wipro Limited.

“Manufacturers are trying to overcome inflation, a potential recession, and supply chain disruptions by increasing their investment in digital innovation. Wipro’s innovation-led approach and advanced digital offerings lead to strong offerings in manufacturing, especially in the automotive sector. It has built a robust portfolio of solutions which includes Autocomm, to improve its aftermarket services and Click-Shift-Drive to provide a contactless car-buying experience. Additionally, its strategic acquisitions, strong partnerships, and investments in Wipro Ventures have helped Wipro innovate in emerging areas such as the metaverse and blockchain. Delivering high value to clients by expanding its digital capabilities through acquisitions and strategic partnerships has placed Wipro as a leader in Avasant’s Manufacturing Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView,” said Anurag Mohanty, Senior Analyst, Avasant.

Avasant notes that Wipro brings a deep sector-specific focus in the North American region, while leveraging a robust partner ecosystem to deliver digital solutions for its manufacturing clients.

The report highlights Wipro’s work in bringing new IoT, analytics, machine learning and automation capabilities to steel, aluminum and network equipment manufacturers, as well as success in driving sustainability goals for clients. Wipro’s solutions across manufacturing sectors are driven by a network of more than 20 innovation labs, cloud arenas, and digital pods, as well as a Technovation Center that demonstrates smart manufacturing techniques and significant investment in the AR/VR and computer vision startup ecosystem.

The report observes that Wipro has particularly strengthened its digital portfolio for automotive enterprises. Wipro’s automotive portfolio includes Connected+Car+Parts+E-commerce (capturing real-time vehicle data to enable predictive maintenance), AutoInsights (a connected car platform designed to increase vehicle lifetime value) and Wipro’s Cloud+Car+platform (an integrated cloud-native approach to software and safety that reimagines software-defined vehicles and accelerates their development).

Avasant notes that Wipro has been aggressively investing in acquisitions to strengthen its domain and technological capabilities. These factors, along with partnerships with niche technology players to deliver collaborative services, have contributed Wipro’s emergence as a Leader in the annual report.

