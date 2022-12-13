EDISON, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), the 21-year-old cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, is pleased to announce that Hollaway Consulting Engineers LLC., has licensed Zerify Defender to protect corporate communications.

"Zerify Defender is like a cyber security Swiss Army Knife,” says Sheri E. Hollaway, CEO of Hollaway Engineers. “Zerify Defender protects our cameras, microphones, speakers, keyboards, clipboards, and protects against screen scraping malware. Since our engineers are always on-site it is critically important for us to protect both client information and our corporate communications, that’s why we choose Zerify Defender.”

“Engineering firms have been on the radar of cybercriminals for some time now,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. In March 2022, Parker-Hannifin, an Ohio-based corporation that specializes in advanced motion control technologies, specifically focusing on aerospace hydraulic equipment was breached by a party who gained unauthorized access to Parker's computer systems.

“It wasn’t so long ago that hackers just targeted credit card databases”, says Kay. “These days they are using malware to steal as much as they can from every company." Check-out the latest Key Malware Statistics below (reported by dataprot.net).

560,000 new pieces of malware are detected every day

There are now more than 1 billion malware programs out there

Every minute, four companies fall victim to ransomware attacks

Trojans account for 58% of all computer malware

“This is why Zerify Defender is so important,” says Kay, “it proactively locks down all the key components & processes on your computer.” To learn more, go to: www.zerify.com/defender

About Hollaway Consulting Engineers, LLC.

Hollaway Consulting Engineers, LLC (HCE) is a state certifies DBE firm specializing in aviation design and construction management. We provide strategic services for aviation related construction projects.

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify has built three offerings to ensure data is protected through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet, the industry’s only Zero Trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one’s desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all applications easily.

