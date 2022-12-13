By its nature and due to the plethora of readily available information on the internet these days, the stock market has become relatively efficient because the majority of the known information is baked into the share price. Things have come a long way since Benjamin Graham's day, when assets were usually mispriced due to lack of access to information.

These days, one of the only options left to take advantage of asset mispricing is to be a contrarian investor. This means you bet against the consensus views on a stock because you believe other investors have the wrong idea about it and/or are missing information. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) sums up the contrarian method in this simple phrase: “Be greedy when others are fearful." For example, Buffett was buying banks during the financial meltdown of 2008.

Thus, in this article, we will go over two of my favorite “fallen angel” stocks that were previously hit with bad news, causing investors to go on a selling spree. I have taken a contrarian stance on these stocks as I believe they have the potential for huge upside once the market recognizes their true value; let’s dive in.

1. Alibaba

Alibaba ( BABA, Financial) is a Chinese e-commerce titan which has also become a leading Cloud data player, similar to Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) in the U.S., though Alibaba has some key differences such as offering wholesale. The company’s stock price was decimated by over 79% between its high of $309 per share in October 2020 and low of just $63 per share in mid-October 2022. This bloodbath was caused by a series of unfortunate evens which included a tech monopoly crackdown in China, a macroeconomic slowdown, Covid-19, inflationary cost pressures and the U.S. government passing legislation that threatens to delist Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.

Despite the headwinds Alibaba is facing, since the Oct. 28, the stock price has rallied by a rapid 42%. This looks to have been driven by the cooperation agreement signed between China and the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). This resulted in U.S. auditors being sent to Hong Kong in mid-September in order to inspect the books of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges such as Alibaba. The process was expected to take ~10 weeks and thus the results haven’t formally been announced yet. However, given the boost in Alibaba’s stock price, it seems investors are hoping for the best.

As for the tech crackdown, that's in the past now, though macroeconomic troubles could be set to worsen as the country has yet to face its main wave of Covid-19 cases. With citizens increasingly dissatisfied with the zero-Covid restrictions, the lockdowns could ease soon, and the resulting wave of cases could grind the economy to a halt.

Stable financials

Alibaba’s most recent financial report for the quarter ended in September 2022, shows the business had mixed results. Revenue was a staggering $28.95 billion, but year-over-year growth was slow at just 3%. The strength in the U.S. dollar between this year and last year led to revenue declines of 6% year-over-year when converted to U.S. dollars. Revenue was also below analyst expectations by $666 million.

The underwhelming revenue was primarily driven by lower demand from consumers in China for products such as clothing and electronics. It is believed this was influenced by the Covid lockdowns. The good news is consumer product categories such as pet care and wellness grew. This trend is not surprising as, since 2020, the adoption of pets gained a lot of popularity globally.

Alibaba’s local consumer services segment, which include products such as the food delivery website Ele.me and the online travel agent Fliggy, continued to grow strong, growing revenue by 21% year-over-year to $1.8 billion. Growth in this segment makes sense given these are areas that have historically demonstrated solid growth during pandemic lockdowns.

Surprisingly, Alibaba's Cloud segment reported just 4% revenue growth year-over-year to $2.9 billion. The reason this is surprising is that Amazon and Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) continue seeing strong Cloud growth because many enterprises are “digitally transforming” their onsite IT infrastructure and moving to the Cloud.

A positive is a McKinsey study forecasts the Cloud industry in China will nearly triple in value from $32 billion in 2021 to $90 billion by 2025. This is expected to be driven by the digital transformation of China’s vast manufacturing sector.

Alibaba reported solid non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.81, which surpassed analyst expectations by $0.16. Adjusted net income popped by 19% year-over-year to $4.8 billion.

This earnings improvement was driven by operating efficiency across the business as it kept its cost of revenue at 63% of total revenue despite increasing the top line. This was further driven by a reduction in marketing and sales expenses.

Alibaba has a robust balance sheet with $73.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. Its net cash after debt is approximately $46 billion, thus the business is in a solid position to survive an economic downturn.

Valuation

Alibaba is trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.96, which is 50% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value chart indicates a fair value of $347 per share for the stock, making it “significantly undervalued” at the time of writing.

2. Netflix

The stock price of Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) fell off a cliff in November 2021 and then dove again in March 2022, leaving the stock down 73% from its all-time highs as it reported a slowdown in subscriber growth and revealed just how dire its financial situation was. However, since May, its stock price has rebounded by 70% on the back of an updated business model and a series of strategic initiatives.

Can Netflix bounce back?

In the first quarter of 2022, Netflix reported a loss of 2 million subscribers, which spooked investors and sent shockwaves through the stock. Netflix’s management took this plummet as a sign that it needed to step up its game, and it closed the subscriber loss to just 970,000 by the second quarter of 2022. In the third quarter, Netflix added 2.41 million net global subscribers.

In a recent interview from November with the New York Times, founder Reed Hastings reiterated the company's mission to provide the highest quality entertainment to customers. He admitted he was wrong about overlooking the advertising-focused business model in the past. However, Netflix has now scored a partnership with Microsoft to offer an advertising tier. In addition, the company has decided that it will no longer allow customers to share accounts. Previously, it allowed this because many customers didn't want the account unless they could share it with family, but now that the customer base is big enough, Netflix hopes that customers will not mind being charged extra fees for shared accounts.

Netflix reported strong results in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue was $7.93 billion, which surpassed analyst consensus estimates of $7.84 billion. In addition, the company reported strong earnings per share of $3.10, which surpassed analyst consensus expectations of $2.13 per share.

Valuation

Netflix trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 28, which is ~59% cheaper than its fiveyear average. The GF Value chart indicates a fair value for Netflix of $621 per share, meaning the stock is “significantly undervalued."

Final thoughts

Alibaba and Netflix are two of my favorite fallen angels which have been decimated due to very real troubles. Alibaba has been hit mostly by macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, and its core business has been lagging as a result. Netflix reported its first subscriber decline and revealed that its business model was even less profitable that it liked to pretend in the past, but it has made admirable turnaround efforts.