SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Veru Inc. ( VERU) ("Veru" or the "Company"), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On November 10, 2022, an FDA Advisory Committee voted against recommending a EUA for its COVID-19 pill VERU-111. Following this news, Veru’s stock plummeted, closing down 53% on November 10, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .

