Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination tech company that applies patented ultraviolet light (“UVC”) and catalytic bioconversion technology to completely destroy airborne infections and pollutants, launches Airoclean™ 420 40% Off Winter Sale to help the $33 billion North American cannabis market prosper.

The Company owns Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen, the leading air purification system for destroying airborne powdery mildew and other fungal diseases that ruin cannabis plants and businesses.

For a limited time until January 31, 2023, customers can get a 40% DISCOUNT on all Airoclean models: Airoclean 420 MAX, Airoclean 420 XL for large commercial facilities and Airoclean 420 Home for smaller home/hobby grow rooms. (Up to two units per unique customer account. Terms and conditions apply*)

For over a decade, commercial and home/hobby growers globally have relied on Airoclean™ 420 Photocatalytic Oxidation technology to completely destroy airborne powdery mildew, fungal diseases, mold, blights and bacteria. Even NASA used Airoclean’s patented technology to sanitize the International Space Station.

Airoclean420 is far more effective than HEPA filters’ screen door design, which circulates harmful pathogens back into the air. Unlike harmful fungicides, Airoclean is completely safe and green. No emissions. No ozone. No chemicals.

Max Munn, Applied UV, Inc. President & Director said, “Clean, purified air is critical to cannabis crop yield. Powdery mildew spreads through the air, invades cannabis plants’ vascular system and can wreak havoc on an entire crop. Airoclean™ 420 not only thoroughly removes powdery mildew to boost crop yield, but also protects personnel in cannabis facilities from airborne pathogens. Now, with 40% Off Airoclean, our customers can enjoy a bumper profit.”

Check out https%3A%2F%2Fairoclean420.com%2F, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook for more information on the Airoclean™ 420 40% Off Sale.

*40% Off sale is applicable to the following air purification systems only: Airoclean™420 MAX, Airoclean™ 420 XL and Airoclean™ 420 Home. Offer is limited to two units per Customer Account. Only United States-based customer accounts are eligible. While supplies last. To be eligible, Quote Forms or product consultation requests must be received by Sterilumen™, Inc. between Monday, December 5, 2022, 7 am EDT and Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11 PM EDT. Airoclean™ 420 Home products can also be purchased directly online https%3A%2F%2Fairoclean420.com%2Fairo-home-hobby-grow%2F. To be eligible for the 40% discount, Airoclean® orders must be submitted by January 31, 2023, 11pm EDT. The purchaser is responsible for all shipping charges and taxes. Cannot be combined with any other offers or applied to past purchases. Terms and conditions apply.

About Applied UV, Inc.

Applied UV, Inc. (“AUVI”) develops and acquires proprietary infection prevention and control technology in the healthcare, commercial & public venue, food processing/storage, cannabis, and education, vertical markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). Sterilumen owns and markets a portfolio of products with advanced pathogen elimination technology, branded Airocide® by Sterilumen, Scientific Air™ by Sterilumen, Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen, and Lumicide™ by Sterilumen.

Leading organizations globally rely on AUVI’s air purification systems to completely eliminate airborne and surface infections, mold, bacteria, allergens and other contaminants. Our customers include Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, Baptist Health South Florida, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Invited Clubs, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and more.

NASA used Airocide’s and Airoclean™ 420’s Photocatalytic Oxidation technology to sanitize its International Space Station.

Scientifically proven to reduce Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAI), Scientific Air™ offers a proprietary 3-stage technology integrating HEPA filters, ultraviolet germicidal light chamber and active carbon substrate.

For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.applieduvinc.com%2F+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sterilumen.com+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fairoclean420.com%2F

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

