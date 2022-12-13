NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today affirmed results of an independent study commissioned by its client HEALTHeLINK that shows significantly improved patient outcomes when NextGen® Population Health solutions are used in conjunction with a value-based care (VBC) model. Of note, the study found that there was a 33% reduction in length of hospital stay and 30% reduction in re-admission rate

HEALTHeLINK, the health information exchange (HIE) for Western New York, with support from the Milbank Memorial Fund, conducted+a+study to examine whether population health analytics helped to improve care quality and efficiency in primary care practices enrolled in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) program. CPC+ is a federal program that provides resources and incentives for primary care providers to improve quality, access and efficiency of care. The study results show that when NextGen Population Health (which HEALTHeLINK uses under the name HEALTHeOUTCOMES) and a value-based care model such as CPC+ are in place at the same time, practices tend to have significantly better patient outcomes as compared with instances in which only one or none of the programs are in place.

Key findings of the study include:

32.7% reduction in length of hospital stay

reduction in length of hospital stay 30.4% reduction in re-admission rate

reduction in re-admission rate 24.1% reduction in admissions rate

reduction in admissions rate 21% reduction in outpatient surgery

“These results illustrate the power of our integrated connectivity, analytics and outcomes delivery platform to improve patient care and validate the real-world benefit of NextGen Insights’ solutions portfolio,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “Our population health workflow tools and analytics harness the power of clinical and claims data in meaningful and actionable ways to support providers as they make the shift to value-based care sustainably.”

“While the CPC+ program creates incentives to reach higher goals, NextGen Population Health provides the means for reaching such goals and enables providers to see how they are doing against quality measures in real time,” said Dan Porreca, executive director of HEALTHeLINK.

The study assessed data collected from four different groups of practices in the Western New York region, which had similar patient populations. However, only three of the four groups were enrolled in the CPC+ program and only two practices utilized HEALTHeOUTCOMES (NextGen Population Health). The group consisting of both CPC+ and HEALTHeOUTCOMES significantly outperformed its counterparts.

