VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) brings season’s greetings to SmartCast audiences with its annual rendition of ‘Winter Watchland’ – a collection of movies and shows, On Demand exclusives, holiday music and binge-worthy winter break escapes.

Winter Watchland is an all-in-one holiday destination on the VIZIO home screen. Now millions of VIZIO users can discover festive finds with VIZIO’s Seasons Greetings carousel featuring holiday content across popular categories like comedy, romance, kids, family, music and more. Winter Watchland highlights include:

WatchFree+ On Demand VIZIO Exclusives and Premieres

VIZIO presents U.S. CTV exclusives and premieres of Christmas Lucky Charm, Santa’s Got Style and Christmas on the Slopes from Brain Power Studio, A Unicorn for Christmas from MarVista Entertainment and the World premiere of The Christmas Spirit from Maverick Entertainment Group, all available on demand and free on WatchFree+.

Christmas Lucky Charm – Jessica Connolly becomes a good luck charm when each of her ex-boyfriends finds his perfect match right after dating her and is married by Christmas. A charm for them, a curse for her. Despite swearing off dating, it takes a handsome artist and gallery owner to make her believe in love again.

– Jessica Connolly becomes a good luck charm when each of her ex-boyfriends finds his perfect match right after dating her and is married by Christmas. A charm for them, a curse for her. Despite swearing off dating, it takes a handsome artist and gallery owner to make her believe in love again. Santa’s Got Style – Madison Jacobs is a luxury department store executive who wants to think outside the box for this year’s holiday season. She dreams up a younger, charismatic and magnetic Santa - who will showcase a perfectly tailored red designer suit. When she gets retired model and friend Ethan Davis involved, sparks fly, but under false pretenses putting their budding romance into jeopardy

– Madison Jacobs is a luxury department store executive who wants to think outside the box for this year’s holiday season. She dreams up a younger, charismatic and magnetic Santa - who will showcase a perfectly tailored red designer suit. When she gets retired model and friend Ethan Davis involved, sparks fly, but under false pretenses putting their budding romance into jeopardy Christmas on the Slopes – In a Christmas miracle, an American celebrity chef finds inspiration – and her perfect partner – in the heart of a mountain resort and in the arms of its handsome, hot-headed and passionate head-Chef.

– In a Christmas miracle, an American celebrity chef finds inspiration – and her perfect partner – in the heart of a mountain resort and in the arms of its handsome, hot-headed and passionate head-Chef. A Unicorn for Christmas – A heartwarming family holiday movie about a young girl who is less than thrilled about moving from the big city to the slow country when her family takes over an old farm. Things turn around when she discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival and must protect it from a greedy fair owner.

– A heartwarming family holiday movie about a young girl who is less than thrilled about moving from the big city to the slow country when her family takes over an old farm. Things turn around when she discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival and must protect it from a greedy fair owner. The Christmas Spirit – Faith comes home after learning of her father's tragic death. Losing her role model, she is faced with a choice between finishing her education and taking over his ministry. Struggling to cope with his passing, she has an unwanted visitor to guide her through her pain.

More Ways to Watch Holiday Favorites

VIZIO Holiday Movies Channel (ch. 199) –It’s the most wonderful time of the year with VIZIO Holiday Movies. Get wrapped up in 24/7 holiday movies on this heartwarming channel filled with laughter and joy on channel 199.

(ch. 199) –It’s the most wonderful time of the year with VIZIO Holiday Movies. Get wrapped up in 24/7 holiday movies on this heartwarming channel filled with laughter and joy on channel 199. On Demand Holiday Hub – With the busy holiday season, head to WatchFree+ On Demand and enjoy a curated collection of 50+ free holiday movies for viewers of all ages. With On Demand programming, access more free content to watch and enjoy anytime.

– With the busy holiday season, head to WatchFree+ On Demand and enjoy a curated collection of 50+ free holiday movies for viewers of all ages. With On Demand programming, access more free content to watch and enjoy anytime. VIZIO Fireplace Channel (ch. 502) – Grab that hot chocolate and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the ambiance of four distinct crackling fireplace scenes.

“Fans will discover both new and old holiday-themed programming with this curated collection that is sure to keep viewers in the holiday spirit well into the New Year,” said Christina Ruiz, Senior Director of Product Marketing & Engagement. “We are pleased to bring back ‘Winter Watchland’ to living rooms across the country by serving up an expansive line-up of seasonal content that audiences love.”

Winter Watchland can be found on the VIZIO home screen with clickable banners that invite users to check out a dedicated collection of holiday programming. Check out the Watchland collection and more on WatchFree+, available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Visit VIZIO.com to learn more.

Don’t have a VIZIO SmartCast TV? Don’t miss out on great holiday offers on select VIZIO Smart TVs and Sound Bars at most major retailers, including Best+Buy, Walmart, Target, and Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club.

