LAS VEGAS, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced its top brand influencer, Whitney Johns, has launched Brain Activate - ENERGY Gel™, a unique proprietary gel pack nootropic formulation available to order today from whitneyjohns.com.

The concentrated natural gel formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and attention without added sugars. Clinical studies have shown the formulation’s active ingredients can increase brain activation by 46% for up to eight hours.

Brain Activate - ENERGY Gel Benefits

Increases brain activation 46%.

Improves focus, mood, memory, cognition & brain health.

Zero added sugar

No artificial sweeteners.

90 MG caffeine for added boost.

Lasts up to 8 hours.

“My new Energy gel-pack contains the ultimate food for your brain in an easy to consume on-the-go gel pack,” said Whitney Johns. “It provides the immediate energy boost from caffeine along with the nootropic fuel and other ingredients for sustained mental energy and attention. Whether you’re into finance, sports, or learning, or just looking forward to having a super productive day, this amazing gel-pack can help you get in the zone and optimize your brain no matter your age or profession.”

As an acclaimed fitness and nutrition expert, model and entrepreneur, Whitney has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. She was recently listed among the Top 10 Incredibly Impactful Women to Look Out for in 2022 by the New York Weekly Times.

Whitney discusses why she created Brain Activate – ENERGY Gel in a newly released video, click here.

“This new gel-pack formulation allows us to compete on the retail level with energy drinks like Red Bull, Monster, and 5-hour ENERGY, and capture some of this high-growth niche market for the first time,” noted Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “However, unlike typical energy drink ingredients, ours has been clinically proven to also enhance brain health and cognition, and without the downsides of sugar. This makes it perfect for all ages, from young students to senior adults.”

The gel pack format is based on patented gel science developed by Gelteq, a global leader in ingestible gel technology. Gelteq gels are a revolutionary new, super-convenient way to consume nootropics and other nutrients, with the additional benefits of easier digestion and better absorption. Health Extracts is the only company in North America authorized by Gelteq to offer brain and heart health supplements using this advanced oral delivery method.

“We believe our new exclusive single gel-pack product format is primed for the traditional retail marketplace,” added Pitts. “We also see popular brand influencers like Whitney helping it reach millions of new consumers directly through their online presence as well as through prime shelf placements at major retailers nationwide.”

The new gel pack now with caffeine is part of a recently launched line-up of natural health and fitness products by Whitney Johns Nutrition. Its exclusive line of formulations include BRAIN ACTIVATE™ (in powder and gel format without caffeine), ACTIVE™ for enhanced physical performance, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™.

Whitney Johns Nutrition products are the first private-label formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ innovative brand influencer program . The company plans to launch additional formulations centered around gut health.

The Science Behind Brain Activate – ENERGY Gel™

Whitney Johns Brain Activate – ENERGY Gel is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health, as well as reduce brain fog and support natural sleep patterns.

Naturally derived, containing zero sugar, this patented formulation includes a blend of nootropics, the highest quality C8 MCTs, and naturally-sourced spearmint, marigold, and lutein.

It has powerful mental activation benefits can last eight hours or more. These benefits are a result of the company’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations clinically shown to quickly generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

EEG brain scan images showed a 46% increase in brain activation after consuming the company’s active ingredients. The uniquely concentrated formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and attention. See the complete study here.

The company’s Brain Activate products have two patents issued and multiple pending applications on its proprietary formulations. The formulations have been in development for more than 20 years and are supported by more than 100 clinical studies. They address a brain health supplement market that is projected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR to reach $15.7 billion by 2030.

Whitney Johns line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products are based upon Healthy Extracts’ all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations. They are vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, made in a certified U.S. facility, and supported by extensive published clinical research.

To learn more about Whitney Johns’ product line visit whitneyjohns.com today. For more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

To learn more about the Healthy Extracts influencer program, call +1 (720) 463-1004 or email [email protected].

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

