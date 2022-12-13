VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (“Pacific Ridge” or the “Company”) (PEX: TSXV; PEXZF: OTCQB), a B.C. based copper-gold exploration, today announced that Blaine Monaghan, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2022.



DATE: December 8th, 2022

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3iyj3Dr



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

December 1, 2022, Pacific Ridge arranges a CAD$5.0M bought deal private placement.





December 1, 2022, Pacific Ridge identifies several new porphyry copper-gold targets at the Chuchi project, located in northcentral British Columbia.





November 16, 2022, Pacific Ridge intersects 278 m of 0.67 per cent copper equivalent or 0.92 g/t gold equivalent from the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in northcentral British Columbia.



About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia’s leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge’s flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc.’s Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company’s project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia.

