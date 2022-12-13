DigitalOcean+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:DOCN, Financial), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced the appointment of Aaqib Gadit as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Gadit will be responsible for all go-to-market efforts directly connected to revenue-generating activities in an integrated and focused organization.

“The move to add a CRO structure is a reflection of our success building a $650+ million annual recurring revenue business to date and speaks to our confidence in the large market opportunity in the next phase of growth,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “As we focus on enabling our customers' growth, Aaqib’s deep knowledge of SMB customers makes him very uniquely-suited to drive our go-to-market activities as we build a business poised for growth to $1 billion in revenue and beyond.”

Aaqib Gadit was the co-founder and CEO of Cloudways, which was acquired by DigitalOcean in September 2022. Gadit is an execution oriented customer-first leader and a serial entrepreneur with expertise in product, technology, growth, customer support, and customer success, particularly in the context of software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure, and Open Source where he has founded multiple companies since 2008.

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into this role and working even more closely with our executive team to streamline and scale DigitalOcean's limitless revenue opportunities while maintaining our focus on global SMBs," said Gadit. "Both DigitalOcean and Cloudways have become beloved names in the cloud space by being values-driven, focused on our customers, and removing the complexity of the cloud. By remaining true to these principles, I am confident in our collective ability to reach and surpass our goal of $1 billion in revenue in 2024."

