TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; LTHCF), a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, is pleased to announce that Blake Hylands, CEO and Director of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7, 2022.



DATE: December 7th, 2022

TIME: 3:00 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3iyj3Dr



Lithium Ionic Corp. – Corporate Highlights

Asset located in Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

~2000 ha land package in Minas Gerais, Brazil; the Country’s most favourable mining jurisdiction

~2000 ha land package in Minas Gerais, Brazil; the Country’s most favourable mining jurisdiction Established Lithium-Producing District

Claims located within 800m from CBL lithium mine (36,000 tpy of SPO concentrate @ 5.5%) and <4km from near-term producer SIGMA (33,000 tpy LCE in SPO concentrate)

Claims located within 800m from CBL lithium mine (36,000 tpy of SPO concentrate @ 5.5%) and <4km from near-term producer SIGMA (33,000 tpy LCE in SPO concentrate) High-Quality Hard Rock Lithium

Spodumene is one of the most critical minerals today - high lithium content + high extraction rate (LTH drill results returning comparable material/grade as neighbouring lithium projects)

Spodumene is one of the most critical minerals today - high lithium content + high extraction rate (LTH drill results returning comparable material/grade as neighbouring lithium projects) Growing Lithium Demand

2022 lithium carbonate (LCE) demand of 600kt is expected to increase to 2.4Mt by 2030

2022 lithium carbonate (LCE) demand of 600kt is expected to increase to 2.4Mt by 2030 Near-Term Catalysts & High Re-Rate Potential

Actively drilling: Continuous exploration results + Maiden Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2023; High discovery potential and compelling valuation potential (Latin Resources/SIGMA)



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, which boasts excellent infrastructure, including highways, access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, and nearby commercial ports. Its Itinga and Galvani claims are located in the same district as the lithium-producing CBL mine and development-stage Sigma Lithium Corp.’s large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:



Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]