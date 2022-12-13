Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that its MediaScale™ unified video streaming platform is experiencing record levels of international traffic from live broadcasts and video streams for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Vecima’s MediaScale Cache is a comprehensive multi-tiered caching solution that reduces latency and network utilization for video service providers to maximize the delivery of over-the-top and ‘TV Everywhere’ video services to their customers. Currently, the MediaScale platform is serving subscribers across more than 50 operators in six of the countries participating in the World Cup.

“With World Cup 2022 breaking viewership records globally, operators need the scalability and reliability of Vecima’s MediaScale platform,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage for Vecima. “The World Cup is arguably the biggest international draw in sports, so it’s critical that operators manage explosive demand while maintaining pristine video streaming.”

MediaScale, Vecima’s unified streaming video solution, optimizes quality of experience and efficient delivery of Live Linear, nDVR, and Time-shifted TV, and VoD services by providing market-leading solutions to ingest, produce, store, protect, and stream your valuable video content. MediaScale can expand capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

“Vecima is proud to support our customers in bringing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup to their subscribers in their homes and on their mobile devices,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “Quality, reliability, and low latency take a front-row seat on this global sports stage. From Super+Bowl+LVI to the World Cup in Qatar, Vecima continues to deliver high-performance video streaming.”

For more information about Vecima’s MediaScale unified video streaming platform, visit vecima.com%2Fvideo-streaming.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.vecima.com.

