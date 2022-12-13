SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, is pleased to announce its membership in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, to enable an ecosystem of mobile operators, wireless infrastructure vendors and core network products and solutions that will bring speed and bandwidth of 5G networks to more parts of the world.



The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a global community dedicated to developing and promoting open Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions for mobile networks. With more than 300 members, the O-RAN ALLIANCE is enabling the industry to re-shape RANs to be more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable.



LitePoint has a long history of developing high-performance wireless test technology for use in R&D, design verification and manufacturing. By joining the O-RAN ALLIANCE, LitePoint seeks to improve efficiencies in product development and ramping RAN components to high volume production. “LitePoint is excited to work with other industry stakeholders, chipset companies and hardware platform providers. We look forward to helping advance the O-RAN ecosystem to bring the promise of O-RAN-based products in the market,” said Rex Chen, Director of Strategic Business Development at LitePoint. “Our focus is to provide test solutions that are simple to deploy and require minimal engineering development effort from R&D to production.”

