Iteris%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, announced that it has been chosen as the prime consultant for a multi-year master contract to design and integrate the network infrastructure at Fort Bend County’s new Emergency Operations Center.

This brand-new, $9.3 million facility is complete with state-of-the-art disaster management and public safety technology. It was built by the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to withstand hurricane winds and operate independently during an emergency should county utilities be unavailable.

Along with the brand-new facility, a new online dashboard will provide county residents with live weather and road information, including road closures, water levels, evacuation information and more.

Iteris will facilitate the design, construction oversight and integration of a minimum of 45 CCTV camera locations and the associated communication network to support this effort. The CCTV sites will monitor flood conditions around the nearby Brazos River and extensive levy system protecting Fort Bend neighborhoods.

The project will be conducted in two phases: phase one consisting of design and integration of six CCTV sites, as a proof-of-concept, and phase two for the design and integration of the remaining 39 locations. The master contract also includes a 5-year network maintenance agreement to manage and maintain the roadside devices.

“To date, there is no current network infrastructure completed on this building, so we are thrilled to make that happen,” said Cliff Heise, regional vice president consulting solutions at Iteris. “This project and this very capable facility will facilitate informing Fort Bend County citizens during emergency events and maximizing their safety when threatening conditions develop.”

