In a field of more than 50 global industry participants, Frost & Sullivan independently plotted the top 10 companies in this Frost Radar, which measures total revenues, growth rates, and several other factors to evaluate each company’s performance along the Growth Axis. Companies’ innovation activities, along with their research and development initiatives, combined with the success of these efforts, determine their performance along the Innovation Axis.

Verint VoC Analytics solution is positioned as the top innovator among these 50 companies based on:

Verint’s R&D and innovations: The company’s strong intellectual property portfolio, including 650 global patents and patent applications across data capture, AI, machine learning, unstructured data analytics, predictive analytics, and automation, is one of the most commendable portfolios in the market.

Verint Da Vinci ™ AI & Analytics: embedded in the Verint Customer Engagement Platform and constantly innovating with Verint AI Labs expertise leverages advanced machine learning, NLP, intent recognition models, predictive modeling, and analytics. Verint uniquely converts unstructured data into insights and offers actionable guidance to improve both customer and employee sentiment, which is unique.

AI & Analytics: embedded in the Verint Customer Engagement Platform and constantly innovating with Verint AI Labs expertise leverages advanced machine learning, NLP, intent recognition models, predictive modeling, and analytics. Verint uniquely converts unstructured data into insights and offers actionable guidance to improve both customer and employee sentiment, which is unique. Verint robust partner network: Verint’s partner ecosystem leverages the Verint Platform and empowers partners with resources and co-marketing programs to deliver faster value with Verint solutions. Recent enhancements also empower its partners to offer white glove services.

“Businesses have tremendous customer interaction data – both unstructured and structured. Without AI, they cannot consolidate the voice of customers obtained from various channels and convey reliable, actionable insights for overall customer experience (CX) improvement,” said Ankita Singh, senior industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Contact center solution providers such as Verint dominate the global VoC market as the company is one of the key drivers of competitive intensity in the growth environment.”

“The report’s predictions about accelerated social media and digital consumption by consumers is aligned with Verint’s strategy to help our customers close the Engagement Capacity Gap,” says Daniel Ziv, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “The Verint Interaction Analytics solution enables brands to capture insights from their customers’ digital journeys from end to end.”

Ziv continues, “The volume of traditional direct surveys Frost notes, augmented with indirect and inferred sources they encourage from speech, text and interaction analytics can expand the value and efficiencies derived from customer feedback methods. Verint uniquely applies AI to analyze structured and unstructured data and help brands navigate decision making that makes positive impacts on their customer interactions and service delivery.”

The Verint Platform helps organizations understand customer experiences by providing the data, structure, and clarity to drive operational and strategic decisions across the enterprise. Capabilities include Interaction Analytics that unify unstructured data to enhance customer experiences, reduce service time and effort, and reveal what is driving customer sentiment across voice and digital channels.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

