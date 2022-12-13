Iconic Burger Brand and Sister Wing Concept, Buffalo’s Express, Light Up Paris

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Paris, France. The new opening jump-starts the significant expansion plans for the co-branded pairing in France as the first of 40 locations set to open throughout the country over the next five years. The new restaurant also marks Fatburger’s 200th location to date.

“With Paris being a city rich in culture, we see locals and tourists appreciating an authentic, American brand like Fatburger that has stayed true to its roots for 70 years,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “This opening is also a key milestone for Fatburger. Since acquiring the brand in 2003, we have grown Fatburger from 40 locations, primarily in California, to an award-winning, international burger concept with 200 locations across 15 states and 14 countries.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Paris Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 200 Avenue de la Division Leclerc 95200, Sarcelles, France and is open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.fatburger.com

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

