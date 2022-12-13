U.S. enterprises are quickly adopting intelligent automation platforms and increasingly using them to achieve broad business objectives, including improved customer experience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Platforms and Products report for the U.S. finds that over the past decade providers have expanded their offerings from discrete robotic process automation (RPA) products to platforms for a range of advanced automation capabilities. These platforms, which combine proprietary features, emerging technologies and third-party solutions, have allowed intelligent automation to become a mainstream technology utilized across enterprise software portfolios.

“Especially in the U.S., enterprises are looking beyond automating internal back-office operations to focus on enhancing customer and employee experience through automation,” said Chip Wagner, CEO ISG Automation. “Modern automation platforms offer capabilities that make businesses more competitive, such as enhanced customer experience based on conversational AI.”

Most automation platform providers are now focused on platforms that can be applied to a range of enterprise challenges within specific areas, especially conversational AI, intelligent document processing (IDP) and process discovery and mining (PDM), ISG says. Once organizations understand what these platforms can do and how best to use enterprise data to automate processes at scale, the benefits can be significant.

Conversational AI is a major focus of intelligent automation development, and the U.S. is at the forefront of this trend, with U.S. technology giants acquiring AI companies and leading the world in applications for AI patents, the report says. The convergence of intelligent automation and conversational AI has created new applications to address more use cases across multiple industries.

Adoption of IDP in the U.S. has moved beyond highly regulated, document-heavy industries such as finance, insurance and health care to other sectors, including retail, ISG says. Enterprises are also starting to apply IDP to bigger challenges, such as filling in missing content in older, scanned documents. PDM technology is also growing more advanced and being used not just to capture business and information processes but to automatically reimagine them, the report says.

“Automation’s potential to drive business outcomes has never been greater,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Product and solution providers are developing customizable, industry-focused solutions to serve a growing number of sectors.”

For more insights into the challenges enterprises face when adopting intelligent automation, along with advice on how best to take advantage of it, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Platforms and Products report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 67 providers across three quadrants: Conversational AI Platforms, Intelligent Document Processing, and Process Discovery and Mining.

The report names ABBYY and UiPath as Leaders in two quadrants each. It names [24]7.ai, AWS, Amelia, AntWorks, Automation Anywhere, Avaamo, Celonis, Cognigy, FortressIQ, Google Dialogflow, HCLTech Software, IBM, Infrrd, Kofax, Kore.ai, Microsoft, Minit, Parascript, SAP Signavio, Software AG, Soroco and WorkFusion as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Apromore, Fosfor and Omilia are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from AntWorks and Soroco.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Platforms and Products report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005614/en/