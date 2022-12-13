Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the City of Fairfax, Virginia, for Tyler’s Enterprise+ERP solution, powered by Munis®. The city will use Enterprise ERP for financial management, purchasing, and human resources and payroll, as well as Tyler’s Time & Attendance solution for payroll timekeeping.

The city was seeking to upgrade to a more modern, integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution as its current technology is not meeting the city’s needs. Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution will bring new capabilities and benefits to Fairfax, including:

Robust financial management to handle every aspect of accounting, budgeting, and project performance

Procurement tools including integrated requisitioning and ordering

A new Time & Attendance solution that allows for advanced scheduling, offers employees self-service functionalities, and allows the city to manage overtime, job posting, and labor data

Tyler’s Enterprise Financial Management software will help the city increase its performance and efficiency by providing real-time insight into business processes for strategic decision making. The city will be able to automatically batch generate checks and have real-time visibility into capital assets. Overall, these tools will help the city use business intelligence to inform decision making and be more transparent to its constituents.

The City of Fairfax is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is located 14 miles west of Washington, D.C. It has a population of approximately 25,000. More than 200 organizations in Virginia use Tyler solutions.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

