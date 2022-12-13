Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) of LizzieSat%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%26rsquo%3Bs integrated system architecture which includes the LizzieSatTM bus with hosted payloads and sensors, the Sidus Mission Control Center (MCC), and the launch systems required for mission success.

As a result of the successful CDR, Sidus Space was formally approved to:

Complete final build and initiate environments test campaign for LizzieSat’s first generation satellites which support LizzieSatTM missions in 2023 and 2024 Integrate approved hosted payloads and sensors into those satellites Execute mission operations from the Sidus MCC in Merritt Island, Florida

The successful CDR is a significant milestone for in the development of LizzieSatTM. With the flight design complete, Sidus Space will manufacture, assemble, integrate and test leading up to the manifested 2023 launch from Cape Canaveral, FL on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Sidus Space conducted the review in accordance with NASA Procedural Requirement (NPR) 7123.1 Rev C. The team selected the NASA NPR to instill process rigor and product fidelity assurance. “Following NASA level processes gives us a high degree of confidence that our design decisions will result in the best possible mission success outcome for our satellites,” said Jamie Adams, Sidus Space Chief Technology Officer.

LizzieSat-1, the maiden flight of the multi-mission satellite constellation, is expected to launch in 2023 into a mid-inclination Low Earth Orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Mission data is supplied to clients and consumers focused on climate change, maritime shipping industry activities, and other commercially relevant interests.

About Sidus Space

Sidus+Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005410/en/